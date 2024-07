Molinari(Lega),non è negativo se Orban tratta su pace in Ucraina

epa11470731 Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban (R) during the welcome ceremony for NATO’s 2024 annual meeting in Washington, DC, USA, 10 July 2024. The 75th Anniversary NATO Summit is taking place in Washington, DC, from 09 to 11 July 2024 and NATO members are using the gathering as an opportunity to project their ongoing support for Ukraine as the country continues to fend off Russian aggression. EPA/TING SHEN / POOL