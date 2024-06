Modi rivendica vittoria, 'impresa storica'

epa11388542 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate their party's lead in the election results, with a cardboard cutout figure of Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, India, 04 June 2024. Counting for the general election results has started for India's 545-member lower house of parliament, or Lok Sabha, with early trends showing the Bharatiya Janata Party and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA