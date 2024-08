Modi a Zelensky, 'Kiev e Mosca si siedano per negoziare'

epa11496911 A handout photo made available by the press information bureau (PIB) showing Indian prime minister Narendra Modi speaking as he pays tribute to 545 martyrs of Kargil war at the Drass War Memorial to commemorate 25 years of Kargil victory to mark a significant moment in India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War, at Kargil, Kashmir, India 26 July 2024. On this day in 1999, India expelled Pakistani forces from positions on the mountain tops in the northern Kargil district of Ladakh, in what India since then celebrates as victory day or Vijay diwas. EPA/PRESS INFORMATON BUREAU HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES