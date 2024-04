Mitsotakis a Lesbo con i turisti turchi celebra la visa express

epa11272197 Turkish tourists arrive at the port of Mytilini, Lesvos Island, Greece, 11 April 2024. Greece has introduced a special visa-express program specifically made for Turkish tourists, as of 01 April 2024, which gives them the opportunity to access 10 Greek islands without the need to obtain a visa beforehand. Turkish tourists arriving at these islands can purchase a visa upon arrival, which permits a stay for seven days.The islands included in this initiative are Rhodes, Chios, Kos, Lesbos, Samos, Kalymnos, Leros, Kastellorizo, Symi and Limnos. EPA/ELIAS MARCOU