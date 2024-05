Missione Onu in Iraq lascerà il Paese alla fine del 2025

epa06271625 Soldiers stand in front of the UN building as people hold sad face emojis to announce a campaign reacting to the unfortunate response from the international community towards the Blockade on Kurdistan, infront of United Nations Headquarters in Erbil, Capital of the Kurdistan Region, in Iraq, 17 October 2017. Following the independence referendum held on 25 September 2017, the Iraqi government took measures against the region of Kurdistan, including capturing Kirkuk city from the Kurdish Peshmerga troops. EPA/GAILAN HAJI