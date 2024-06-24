'Missili russi su una città nel Donbass, almeno 4 morti'
epa11431773 A handout picture made available by the State Emergency Service shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a rocket attack on a village near Kyiv, Ukraine, 23 June 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least two people were injured as a result of an overnight Russian rocket attack on the Kyiv region according to the State Emergency Service. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
KIEV, 24 GIU - Un attacco russo sulla città ucraina di Pokrovsk, nel Donetsk, ha provocato la morte di quattro persone e decine di feriti. Lo hanno reso noto le autorità locali. "Almeno quattro persone sono state uccise e 34 ferite. Questi sono i risultati preliminari dell'attacco su Pokrovsk", ha affermato il governatore ucraino Vadym Filashkin. "Tra i feriti ci sono due bambini di 12 e 13 anni". Le forze russe, ha aggiunto, hanno lanciato due missili Iskander-M sulla città, che prima della guerra contava 60mila abitanti, distruggendo e danneggiando diverse case.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti