Ministro ucraino Kuleba ha presentato le sue dimissioni
epa11570622 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks to the media ahead of an informal meeting of European Foreign Affairs Ministers in Brussels, Belgium, 29 August The informal council usually takes place in the country chairing the rotating presidency of the EU. But following tensions between Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban and the EU, the EU's informal foreign and defense ministerial meetings on 29-30 August, respectively, will take place in Brussels instead of Budapest. EU Foreign Ministers will discuss Russiaâ€™s aggression against Ukraine and on global outreach, the state of play of EU-Turkey relations and regional and global issues of shared interest, and the situation in the Middle East on the background of the latest escalation of tensions in the region. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
AA
KIEV, 04 SET - Il capo della diplomazia ucraina, Dmytro Kouleba ha chiesto oggi al Parlamento a Kiev di accettare le sue dimissioni, ha annunciato il presidente dell'assemblea sui social network, pubblicando la lettera del ministro. "Vi chiedo di accettare le mie dimissioni", ha scritto nella lettera il ministro a guida del ministero degli Estari dal 2020 e le cui dimissioni arrivano nel mezzo di un rimpasto ministeriale all'interno del governo ucraino.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti