Ministro turco accusa il Pkk per l'attentato vicino Ankara
epa11677413 Policemen secure the area during a terror attack at (TUSAS) Turkish Aveospace and Aviation Center's headquearter in Ankara, Turkey 23 Ocober 2024. Turkey's interior ministry reports that several people are "dead and injured" following an explosion at the headquarters of a Turkish aviation firm close to Ankara. EPA/NECATI SAVAS
ANKARA, 23 OTT - Il ministro della Difesa turco accusa il Pkk, il Partito curdo dei lavoratori, per l'attentato vicino ad Ankara.
