Ministro giordano a Blinken, Israele cessi pulizia etnica

epa11611525 Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks during a press conference after the coordination meeting of the contact group of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Amman, Jordan, 18 September 2024. Jordan hosts the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee meeting as part of ongoing efforts to end the conflict in Gaza, in which the committee, established to coordinate a global response to put an end to the war on Gaza, will focus on Arab-Islamic action during the upcoming high-level meetings of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said. EPA/MOHAMMAD ALI