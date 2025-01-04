Ministero della Sanità di Hamas, i morti a Gaza saliti a 45.717
epa11803172 Palestinian women mourn during the funeral of their relatives killed in Israeli air strikes, in Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip, 03 January 2025. According to reports from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, more than 29 people were killed following Israeli air strikes in the refugee camps of central Gaza Strip. More than 45,500 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023 and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank that followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
ROMA, 04 GEN - Il bilancio dei morti a Gaza è salito a quota 45.717, di cui 59 nelle ultime 24 ore: lo ha reso noto su Telegram il ministero della Sanità di Hamas. I feriti sono 108.856, secondo la stessa fonte.
