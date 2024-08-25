Militare Marina Israele ucciso da schegge di un drone

epa11282767 A German-made Sa'ar 6-class corvette of the Israeli Navy docked at the Red Sea port city of Eilat, southern Israel, 16 April 2024. According to an Israeli defense forces spokesperson, a German-made Sa'ar 6-class corvette of the Israeli Navy stationed at Eilat took part in intercepting missiles fired by the Houthis rebels in Yemen during Iran's attack on Israel on 14 April 2024. Israel's defense systems and its allies in the region intercepted 99 percent of more than 300 'threats of various types,' including drones, cruise, and surface-to-surface missiles, on 14 April, the IDF said. EPA/ABIR SULTAN