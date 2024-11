Milioni sull'orlo della fame in Sud Sudan, l'appello dell'Onu

epa05807058 A handout photo made available on 21 February 2017 by Doctors without Borders (MSF) shows Philippa Pett (R), MSF doctor from the UK and Richard (L), MSF Community health worker, consulting a child suffering from malnutrition, in Dablual, South Sudan, 13 February 2017. Several United Nations agencies warned that some 100,000 people are suffering from hunger, while another million are about to face the same fate in many other territories in South Sudan, under the effect of civil war and economic collapse. Famine was declared in several areas of the Unity State in the north of the country, where estimates show that 5.5 million people will suffer from food shortage by July. EPA/NICOLAS PEISSEL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES