Mikheil Kavelachvili eletto presidente della Georgia

epa11339737 Georgian policemen guard during a rally against a draft bill on 'foreign agents' in front of the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, 14 May 2024. The draft bill on 'foreign agents' was adopted in Georgia in the final third reading. A total of 84 deputies voted for, and 30 against. The law will be sent to the Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili for signing, who has vowed to veto it. EPA/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI
TBILISSI, 14 DIC - L'ex calciatore della Georgia, il 53enne Mikheïl Kavelachvili, è stato eletto alla presidenza del Paese: lo ha reso noto la commissione elettorale.

