Migranti: Sunak, i primi voli per il Ruanda in '10-12 settimane'

epa11293509 A slogan reading 'Stop The Boats' on the front of a lectern during a news conference by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his flagship Rwanda migration policy, in London, Britain, 22 April 2024. Sunak seeks to push a bill through the Parliament that enables his flagship migration policy as the British prime minister seeks to regain momentum 10 days from a crucial set of local elections. EPA/JASON ALDEN / POOL