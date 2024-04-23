Migranti: naufragio nella Manica, almeno 5 morti
epa11202039 A UK Border Force ship cruises past the White Cliffs of Dover as it brings in migrants rescued from the English Channel on a small boat crossing, on 06 March 2024. The UK government has suffered more setbacks at the House of Lords recently on its plan to send migrants to Rwanda to deter the Channel crossings. Despite the British and French government's efforts to prevent migrants from making the dangerous journey on small boats, many are willing to take the risk to claim asylum in the UK. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
ROMA, 23 APR - Almeno cinque migranti sono morti oggi a causa di un naufragio nelle acque del Canale della Manica: lo riporta Sky News. La Guardia Costiera francese ha confermato che c'è stato un fallito tentativo di attraversare lo stretto. Anche un bambino è tra i 5 morti nel tentativo di attraversare la Manica, tra la Francia e la Gran Bretagna. Fonti della polizia francese precisano che il dramma è avvenuto all'altezza della spiaggia di Wimereux, nel dipartimento di Pas-de-Calais.
