Migranti in Albania, in 4 stasera portati in Italia
epa11858044 Officers inspect the detention center as a group of migrants who were rescued over the weekend in international waters south of Lampedusa, arrive at the port of Shengjin, Albania, 28 January 2025. Under the Italy-Albania deal, Italy has sent a group of 49 migrants to reception centers in Albania in a plan aimed at deterring sea crossings by processing asylum claims outside the European Union (EU). The initiative faced legal setbacks after Italian courts ruled that migrants could not be held in Albania due to concerns over their legal status. In response, the Italian government adjusted the legal framework, hoping this would strengthen the policy, which allows up to 3,000 non-vulnerable men to be housed temporarily in Italian-run facilities in Albania.Â EPA/MALTON DIBRA
ROMA, 28 GEN - Tre minorenni ed un adulto vulnerabile dei 49 migranti arrivati oggi a Shengjin, in Albania, sul pattugliatore Cassiopea, saranno portati stasera in Italia, a quanto apprende l'ANSA. La valutazione sull'adulto, sempre a quanto si apprende, è stata possibile grazie al lavoro di monitoraggio svolto dell'Unhcr.
