Migranti: bambina di 7 anni muore in naufragio nella Manica

epa10817345 Migrants cross the English Channel on a small boat on 24 August 2023. So far in 2023, more than 17,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world. Despite the UK and French governments' efforts and warnings to prevent migrants making the dangerous journey on small boats, many are willing to take the risk to claim asylum in the UK. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE