Migranti: 150 persone su 2 caicchi sbarcate alle isole Canarie

epa11281935 Migrants on board a small boat are rescued at sea by Spanish Maritime Rescue Services as they tried to reach the Spanish coast near Tenerife, Spain, 16 April 2024. More than 400 migrants have been rescued during the last hours from seven different boats trying to reach the Spanish coast in Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria and Tenerife. EPA/Ramon de la Rocha