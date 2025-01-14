Michelle Obama diserterà l'insediamento di Trump
WASHINGTON, 14 GEN - L'ex first lady Michelle Obama diserterà l'insediamento del presidente eletto Donald Trump. Lo riferiscono media Usa. La scorsa settimana aveva saltato anche i funerali dell'ex presidente Jimmy Carter, dove avrebbe dovuto sedersi accanto al tycoon. Al giuramento di Trump saranno presenti gli ex presidenti Barack Obama, Bill Clinton e George W. Bush, oltre a Joe Biden.
