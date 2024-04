'Mi ritiro', pesce d'aprile di Trump per raccogliere fondi

epa11248594 Former U.S. President Donald Trump (C) speaks to the press after attending the wake of slain New York City Police Department officer Jonathan Diller in Massapequa, New York, USA, 28 March 2024. Diller died at the hospital after he was shot during a routine traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens, New York City on Monday 25 March. EPA/SARAH YENESEL