Mezzaluna Rossa, colpita una scuola a Gaza, 28 morti

epa11617858 Internally displaced Palestinians search through the rubble in the Al-Zeitoun C school after an Israeli air strike in the Zaytoun area of Gaza City, 21 September 2024. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 22 people were killed and dozens injured on 21 September after an Israeli strike hit a school in Gaza City which was being used as a shelter by internally displaced Palestinians. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced that the strike it conducted was targeting a Hamas control and command center, which was "embedded inside a compound that previously served as the Al Falah School." More than 41,300 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MAHMOUD ZAKI