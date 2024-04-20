Mezzaluna rossa, bilancio raid israeliano è di 14 morti

epa11290387 Palestinian ambulances waiting for a permission to cross during the Israeli army operation for over 40 hours, at the West Bank refugee camp of Nour Shams, 0n 20 April 2024. According to the Israeli army spokesperson; Since the beginning of the activity, eight soldiers were injured with minor and moderate injuries, and several wonted Palestinians were killed, and injured Palestinian ambulances wait for permission to cross during an Israeli army operation in the West Bank refugee camp of Nour Shams, 20 April 2024. According to an Israeli army spokesperson, the Israeli military has been carrying out a raid on Nur Shams for more than 40 hours. Since the beginning of the activity, eight soldiers were injured with minor and moderate injuries, and several Palestinians were killed and injured. EPA/STR STRINGER