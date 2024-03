Meteo: weekend delle Palme con veloci rovesci

epa11231677 A person with an umbrella walks in the rain in La Plata, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 20 March 2024. Buenos Aires and its province woke up with an alert for strong storms and winds, which have caused material damage and the cancellation of flights at the main airports. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) raised the storm alert to orange, which implies intense rains with a fall of 50 to 90 millimeters of water with gusts of more than 90 kilometers per hour and fall of hail and a yellow alert for winds of 30 to 70 kilometers per hour with gusts of more than 100 kilometers per hour. EPA/Demian Alday Estevez