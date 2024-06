Messico, 'turismo contribuirà 16% al Pil entro un decennio'

epa10968623 Tourists walk on the beach in the resort of Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, 09 November 2023 (issued 10 November 2023). Mexico received 6.1 percent more international tourists in September 2023 than in the same month of 2022, although economic revenue from this concept fell by almost five percent, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported. EPA/Alonso Cupul