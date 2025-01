Messico, oltre 30mila omicidi nel 2024, in media 82 al giorno

epa11482271 A police forensics officer works at the scene where lifeless bodies were found inside a transport vehicle in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico, 16 July 2024. The bodies of three individuals, two men and one woman were discovered on 16 July morning in the trunk of a public service car near the highway leading to the tourist destination of Acapulco, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, amid a wave of violence gripping the region. EPA/Jose Luis de la Cruz