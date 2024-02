Messico: Galvez, presidente Obrador, giù le mani dalle elezioni

epa11168756 Opposition presidential candidate of the Fuerza y Corazon por México coalition ( Strength and Heart for Mexico), Xochitl Galvez, speaks after having registered as a formal candidate at the National Electoral Institute (INE), in Mexico City, Mexico, 20 February 2024. The main opposition candidate and leader of the Fuerza y Corazon por Mexico coalition, Xóchitl Gálvez, warned the country's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, that 'he must be prepared for his defeat' in the presidential elections where he will also face the candidate of the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena), Claudia Sheinbaum. EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez