Messico, ex capo del Cartello del Golfo detenuto in supercarcere

epa05154522 Members of the Mexican Civil Force at the prison of Topo Chico, in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, 11 February 2016. Scores of people died in a prison fire and riot. The riot reportedly was triggered by an attempted prison break by inmates belonging to the Los Zetas drug cartel, as one group of prisoners set a fire to distract the guards while other inmates tried to flee. EPA/MIGUEL SIERRA