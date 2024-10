Messico: autobus contro un camion, 24 morti e 5 feriti

epa11362094 Paramedics evacuate one of the injured people after a stage collapsed at an election campaign rally in a suburb of Monterrey, capital of the northern Nuevo Leon state, Mexico, 22 May 2022 (issued 23 May 2024). At least nine people, including a child, were killed and more than 50 injured when a stage collapsed May 22 at an event where Mexican opposition Citizens' Movement Party presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez was campaigning, Nuevo Leon state governor Samuel Garcia said. EPA/MIGUEL SIERRA