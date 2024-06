Messico: assassinata Yolanda Sánchez, sindaca di Cotija

epa11023813 Members of the State Police stand guard in the Texcapilla sector, in the town of Texcaltitlan, in the central State of Mexico, Mexico, 11 December 2023. The governor of the State of Mexico, Delfina Gomez, announced that they will maintain continuous surveillance and will install a National Guard base in the town of Texcapilla, where residents confronted members of the 'Familia Michoacana' cartel on 08 December, leaving 14 dead people, including 10 alleged criminals. EPA/Felipe Gutierrez