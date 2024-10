Meloni: 'Urge de-escalation in Libano, Italia fa la sua parte'

epa11623169 Italian President of the Council of Ministers Giorgia Meloni speaks during the General Debate of the 79th United Nations General Assembly session at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 September 2024. The annual high-level General Debate gathers world leaders from 24 to 28 September and 30 September under the theme, 'Leaving no one behind acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for present and future generations.' EPA/OLGA FEDOROVA