Meloni,statement G7 aiuterebbe de-escalation in Medio Oriente

epa11192207 Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (C) walks out of the West Wing following a meeting with US president at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 01 March 2024. President Biden seeks to reassure Prime Minister Meloni that the US continues to support Ukraine despite the administration's inability to secure congressional passage of a $60 billion foreign aid package for the embattled country. EPA/SHAWN THEW