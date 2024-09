Meloni, sostegno G7 a Kiev per fine conflitto e pace duratura

epa11587512 A handout photo made available by the Chigi Palace Press Office shows Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during a welcome ceremony for Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, at the Chigi Palace, in Rome, Italy, 05 September 2024. EPA/FILIPPO ATTILI / CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES