Meloni sente Biden, solidarietà per incendi in California

epaselect epa11817867 A child’s swing is tagged with a pink ribbon, signaling it has been checked over by fire fighters, during the Palisades wildfire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 January 2025. Multiple wildfires continue to burn across thousands of acres in Southern California, destroying thousands of homes and forcing people to evacuate areas throughout the Los Angeles area. According to the California Governor’s office, more than 7,500 firefighting and emergency personnel are involved in response efforts. EPA/ALLISON DINNER