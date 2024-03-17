Meloni, il memorandum con l'Egitto per aiuti sanitari a Gaza

epa11226162 A handout photo made available by the Egyptian Presidency shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (L) at Al-Ittihadiya palace in Cairo, Egypt, 17 March 2024. EU European Commission President along with the leaders of Italy, Greece, Belgium, Austria, and Cyprus, is in Egypt to sign a deal on greater cooperation on migration worth 7.4 billion euros until 2027. After last year's deal with Tunisia, this is the second agreement signed by the European Union to curb migration. EPA/EGYPTIAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES