Meloni è ripartita da Washington
This handout picture provided by the Chigi Palace press office shows Italy’s Prime Minster Giorgia Meloni (C) attends Donald Trump’s inauguration as the next President of the United States in the rotunda of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2025.ANSA/ CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE/ FILIPPO ATTILI +++ ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++ NPK +++
WASHINGTON, 20 GEN - La premier Giorgia Meloni è ripartita da Washington, dove ha partecipato al giuramento di Donald Trump. Il volo è decollato da poco dalla base militare di Andrews.
