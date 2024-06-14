Meloni, con il G7 l'Italia ha stupito e tracciato la rotta

epa11410811 G7 heads of states and heads of delegation of outreach countries pose for a group photo during the second day of the G7 Summit in Borgo Egnazia, Italy, 14 June 2024. Back row (L-R) African Development Bank (AFDB) President Akinwumi Adesina, European Council President Charles Michel, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Tunisian President Ahmed Hachani, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Front row (L-R) Mauritania President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pope Francis, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, King Abdallah II of Jordan, French President Emmanuel Macron. The 50th G7 summit brings together the Group of Seven member states leaders in Borgo Egnazia resort in southern Italy from 13 to 15 June 2024. EPA/CIRO FUSCO