Meloni,ascoltiamo sempre con grande rispetto parole Mattarella

epa11622028 A handout photo made available by Chigi Palace on 24 September 2024 shows Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (L) and Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk talking during a ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York, USA, late 23 September 2024. Elon Musk presented Italian Minister Giorgia Meloni with the 'Global Citizen Award 2024' from Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council, saying Meloni had done "an incredible job" as prime minister with "record growth and employment". EPA/FILIPPO ATTILI/US PALAZZO CHIGI PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES