Meloni a Xi, Cina fondamentale per stabilità e pace

epa11502374 A handout photo made available by Chigi Palace shows Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang (not seen) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 28 July 2024. Italian PM Meloni Is on an official visit to China until 31 July, during which she will have a series of institutional meetings and will also meet with President of the People's Republic, Xi Jinping. EPA/FILIPPO ATTILI / CHIGI PALACE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES