Melania Trump torna in pubblico con il marito
epa10294160 Former US President Donald J. Trump (L) and former First Lady Melania Trump (R), walk out of the electoral precinct after voting in-person at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida, USA, 08 October 2022. The US midterm elections are held every four years at the midpoint of each presidential term and this year include elections for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate and 36 of the 50 state governors as well as numerous other local seats and ballot issues. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
NEW YORK, 20 MAR - Melania Trump torna in pubblico insieme al marito. L'ex First Lady è stata immortalata ieri in alcune foto insieme a Donald Trump mentre andavano a votare per le primarie in Florida. A chi le chiedeva se presto sarebbe tornata a fare campagna con il marito, Melania Trump ha risposto: "restate sintonizzati". Parole che lasciano intravedere un ruolo maggiore per l'ex First Lady nei prossimi mesi dopo un'assenza prolungata.
