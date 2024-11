Medvedev, 'Trump potrebbe diventate il nuovo JFK'

epa11567365 Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and leader of the United Russia political party Dmitry Medvedev speaks during a meeting at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia, 27 August 2024. Dmitry Medvedev meets with participants of Russia's special military operation - party's candidates for the upcoming elections of various levels which will take place at 83 Russian entities on 06 - 08 September. EPA/EKATERINA SHTUKINA / SPUTNIK / GOVERNMENT PRESS SERVICE POOL MANDATORY CREDIT