Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Medinsky, deciso scambio di 1.200 prigionieri per parte con Kiev

epa12199065 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) after being released in a prisoner swap with Russia, at an undisclosed location, Ukraine, 26 June 2025, amid the Russian invasion. This exchange follows an agreement reached after recent Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey. According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, a significant portion of the released POWs had been in captivity since 2022. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
epa12199065 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) after being released in a prisoner swap with Russia, at an undisclosed location, Ukraine, 26 June 2025, amid the Russian invasion. This exchange follows an agreement reached after recent Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey. According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, a significant portion of the released POWs had been in captivity since 2022. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA

MOSCA, 23 LUG - Nei colloqui di oggi a Istanbul, le delegazioni russa e ucraina hanno concordato altri scambi di prigionieri per un totale di 1.200 per parte. Lo ha detto il capo delegazione russo, Vladimir Medinsky.

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
MOSCA

Suggeriti per te

Caricamento...
Caricamento...
Caricamento...

Disattiva il tuo AdBlocker

La pubblicità è fondamentale per sostenere il nostro lavoro e permetterci di offrirti un giornalismo di qualità. Ti invitiamo a disattivare il blocco pubblicitario per continuare a navigare su Giornale di Brescia e supportare il nostro impegno. Grazie per la comprensione.

Ecco come disattivare gli AdBlocker più diffusi
AdBlock
Ghostery
UBlock
  1. Clicca l’icona dell’AdBlocker nella toolbar del browser
  2. Nel popup che si apre trovi le informazioni per disattivare il servizio
  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario