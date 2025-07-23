Medinsky, deciso scambio di 1.200 prigionieri per parte con Kiev

epa12199065 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) after being released in a prisoner swap with Russia, at an undisclosed location, Ukraine, 26 June 2025, amid the Russian invasion. This exchange follows an agreement reached after recent Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey. According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, a significant portion of the released POWs had been in captivity since 2022. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES