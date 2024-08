Medici indiani in sciopero nazionale dopo stupro collega

epa11552575 Medical students and doctors attend a protest at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, India, 17 August 2024. The Indian Medical Association has announced a nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine in all sectors from 6 am on Saturday, August 17 for a period of 24 hours with all essential and emergency services remaining operational as a protest against an alleged rape and murder incident. On August 9, a postgraduate medical student was found dead in a seminar room at the hospital, sparking nationwide protests and strikes by medical students and doctors. On August 13, the High Court of Kolkata ruled that the investigation into the rape and murder of a doctor during her working hours at RG Kar Medical College must be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY