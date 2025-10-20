Media, Witkoff e Kushner giunti in Israele
epa12447396 Steve Witkoff, United States special envoy to the Middle East and special envoy for Peace Missions, spekas on stage during a rally at the so-called 'Hostages Square' outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, 11 October 2025. Tens of thousands are to gather at the "Hostages Square" ahead of the release of hostages held by Hamas. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
ROMA, 20 OTT - L'inviato speciale statunitense Steve Witkoff e il principale consigliere della Casa Bianca Jared Kushner sono atterrati in Israele, secondo quanto riportato dai media in ebraico citati dal Times of Israel. Domani è atteso anche l'arrivo del vicepresidente JD Vance.
