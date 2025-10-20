Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Media, Witkoff e Kushner giunti in Israele

epa12447396 Steve Witkoff, United States special envoy to the Middle East and special envoy for Peace Missions, spekas on stage during a rally at the so-called 'Hostages Square' outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, 11 October 2025. Tens of thousands are to gather at the "Hostages Square" ahead of the release of hostages held by Hamas. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
epa12447396 Steve Witkoff, United States special envoy to the Middle East and special envoy for Peace Missions, spekas on stage during a rally at the so-called 'Hostages Square' outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, 11 October 2025. Tens of thousands are to gather at the "Hostages Square" ahead of the release of hostages held by Hamas. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA

ROMA, 20 OTT - L'inviato speciale statunitense Steve Witkoff e il principale consigliere della Casa Bianca Jared Kushner sono atterrati in Israele, secondo quanto riportato dai media in ebraico citati dal Times of Israel. Domani è atteso anche l'arrivo del vicepresidente JD Vance.

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
ROMA

Suggeriti per te

Caricamento...
Caricamento...
Caricamento...

Disattiva il tuo AdBlocker

La pubblicità è fondamentale per sostenere il nostro lavoro e permetterci di offrirti un giornalismo di qualità. Ti invitiamo a disattivare il blocco pubblicitario per continuare a navigare su Giornale di Brescia e supportare il nostro impegno. Grazie per la comprensione.

Ecco come disattivare gli AdBlocker più diffusi
AdBlock
Ghostery
UBlock
  1. Clicca l’icona dell’AdBlocker nella toolbar del browser
  2. Nel popup che si apre trovi le informazioni per disattivare il servizio
  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario