Media Usa, 'azione di terra in Libano nelle prossime ore'
epa11633435 Israeli military vehicles at a gathering site next to the border with Lebanon as seen from an undisclosed location in northern Israel, 30 September 2024. The Israeli military announced on 30 September that it had eliminated the head of the Lebanon Branch of Hamas during an â€˜overnight joining IDF and ISA intelligence-basedâ€™ operation in Lebanon.
AA
ROMA, 30 SET - Un funzionario statunitense ha confermato a Cbs News che Israele ha notificato agli Stati Uniti la sua intenzione di lanciare un'incursione terrestre limitata in Libano che, secondo il funzionario, potrebbe iniziare nelle prossime ore.
