Media, un drone degli Houthi ha colpito la zona di Eilat

epa11250136 Houthi supporters hold up weapons during a protest against the US and Israel, and in solidarity with the Palestinians, in Sana'a, Yemen, 29 March 2024. Houthi supporters participated in a protest against the United States and Israel and to show their solidarity with the Palestinians of Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The protest came just a day after the Houthis' top leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, vowed to keep up missile and drone attacks against shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in support of the Palestinians in Gaza. In light of increased maritime security threats, the US has designated the Houthis as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist Group'. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB