Media, ucciso il capo di Hamas in Libano

epa11630873 Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in the Chiyah area in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, 28 September 2024. The Israeli army (Tsahal) said on 28 September 2024 on X (formerly Twitter) that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an overnight strike on Beirut. Hezbollah confirmed the death of Nasrallah in a statement on 28 September 2024. Israel's military stated that it is 'continuing to operate to degrade and dismantle Hezbollah' infrastructure and capabilities in Lebanon by conducting 'a series of targeted strikes'. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH