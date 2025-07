Media, Thailandia chiude l'intero confine con la Cambogia

epa12253114 Thai Director General of the Army Intelligence, Kamchai Wongsri (C-R) attends a meeting at the Royal Thai Army headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 July 2025. The Thai military has invited defense attaches from several countries to clarify the situation regarding the Thailand-Cambodia border issue, aiming to promote transparency and prevent misunderstandings, after a landmine explosion injured three Thai soldiers during a patrol operation along the border with Cambodia on 16 July. Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have escalated following a brief military clash in May 2025, with both countries increasing their military presence along the border and imposing measures against each other. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK