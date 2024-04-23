Media, tendopoli a Khan Yunis forse in vista attacco a Rafah

epa11294144 Destroyed buildings as Palestinians return to Khan Younis after the Israeli military pulled out troops from the southern Gaza Strip, 22 April 2024. More than 34,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER