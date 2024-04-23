Media, tendopoli a Khan Yunis forse in vista attacco a Rafah
epa11294144 Destroyed buildings as Palestinians return to Khan Younis after the Israeli military pulled out troops from the southern Gaza Strip, 22 April 2024. More than 34,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
ROMA, 23 APR - Foto satellitari analizzate dall'Associated Press sembrano mostrare un nuovo complesso di tende in costruzione vicino a Khan Younis nella Striscia di Gaza mentre l'esercito israeliano tiene il punto sui piani di un'offensiva contro la città di Rafah. Lo riportano i media israeliani aggiungendo che a rischiesta di commento il governo israeliano non ha risposto. Le immagini mostrano che il complesso della tende inizia ad essere in costruzione il 16 aprile, appena ad ovest di Khan Younis mentre le immagini scattate domenica mostrano che l'accampamento è cresciuto nel tempo.
