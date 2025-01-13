Media, 'svolta a Doha, attesa risposta Muhammad Sinwar'

epa11577910 Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their supporters block the Ayalon main highway in Tel Aviv, Israel, 01 September 2024. Demonstrators called on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to 'immediately' sign a hostage deal. The Israeli military announced on 01 September that six Israeli hostages - Ori Danino, Alex Lubnov, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Almog Sarusi, Eden Yerushalmi and Carmel Gat - have been killed by Hamas and were found dead by Israeli forces in an underground tunnel in the Gaza Strip. According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), 101 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Palestinian enclave. Israeli trade unionist chairman of Histadrut, Arnon Bar-David, called for a general strike starting 02 September following the news of the death of the six abductees. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the Israeli government's handling of the crisis, demanding the immediate release of all hostages. EPA/ABIR SULTAN