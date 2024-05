Media saudita, 'Israele potrebbe liberare Marwan Barghouti'

epaselect epa05990551 A Palestinian paints an image depicting Palestinian leader and prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti on a wall on the streets of Gaza City, 25 May 2017. More the 1,500 Palestinian prisoners from across the political spectrum have pledged to join a hunger strike led by imprisoned Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, who started his hunger strike on 17 April 2017. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER